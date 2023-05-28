The Cruz Azul team continues in preseason work towards the 2023 Opening Tournament. The team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is working on the Ixtapa beach, although the players who would leave the club are also being analyzed as well as possible registrations.

Players like Gonzalo Carneiro, Iván Morales, and Michael Estrada were not up to the task of the team and did not end up convincing the Brazilian technical director, so now a ‘thug’ attacker is urgently needed in front of the box.

That is why they have put their eye on the battering ram Moises Vieira Da VeigaBrazilian player who plays for Club Fortaleza in Brazil

“Cruz Azul contacted the board of directors of Club Fortaleza of Serie A in Brazil, through striker Moisés Vieira da Veiga.”shared the ESPN medium.

It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the board of directors will contact the 26-year-old soccer player, who would not look badly on his departure from the Italian club to try his luck in Aztec football.