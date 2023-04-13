Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 11:17 p.m.





The Children’s Burial, in its third edition, filled the streets of the center of Murcia with music and gifts this Wednesday before the great parade that their elders will star in next Saturday. Its start took half an hour to wait, but it was worth it for thousands of little Murcians. The festive procession, “a replica of the great one”, according to the president of the Sardinera Group, José Antonio Sánchez, ran from Gutierrez Mellado avenue to the Almudí palace along the Alfonso X El Sabio promenade, the circular square, the Avenida de la Constitución, the Plaza de la Fuensanta, the Gran Vía and the Plaza de Martínez Tornel. In front of the Almudí, the children’s catafalque was devoured by fire, after the will was read by Gran Chirrete, Daniel Arcís, from the Diana Cazadora Group, and Doña Sardinilla, Isabel Nicolás, from Momo.

The children, brimming with enthusiasm, enjoyed themselves on top of the floats with which they toured the main thoroughfares of the city for more than two hours. All the small sardineros were dressed in the characteristic clothing of their groups. Almost 500 ‘kids’ starred in the parade spread over 21 trailers, two less than last year. Among them, a dozen groups made up of students from dance schools paraded, such as the young dancers María Belando and María José García, who yesterday showed their skill and rhythm within the procession. Feathers, glitter and fluorescent colors dominated their outfits in the purest carnival style. Even a skating school participated in the procession. The traditional musical bands were also present in front of each sardinero group.

See also The third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2022 is for 19467 Stuffed animals, balls and key rings were the most precious objects in a procession that included about twenty floats

He also highlighted the giant-sized presence of various Disney dolls. Snow White, Minnie and Donald Duck, among others, thus earned the applause of the little ones as they went by representing a great street theater, through which they approached all those children who wanted to meet them. “I am excited to see them because they have come from Paris to Murcia,” exclaimed Alfredo, 3 years old, who attended the children’s parade for the first time with his sister Paula, 4 years old, and his mother. He also expected to be given “lots of toys.” Other big attractions were fantasy shows like Casablanca.

In most chairs the feet did not reach the ground. But there were also thousands of parents who did not want to miss the show with their children. Some even came in groups. This is the case of María Fernández and María Dolores Tudela, who came with their children, two each, and their partners. The latter excitedly expected to be lucky enough to catch a toy. Stuffed animals, balls and key chains were the most precious objects for the spectators. Manuel, 9 years old, was eager to “take a lot of what they pull from the floats.” The candies and other food delighted the gathered families. There were also many children accompanied by their grandparents to enjoy the celebration. But the illusion is not only his thing and large groups of adolescents also danced the reggaeton that sounded from the floats.

See also The Spanish 'influencer' of environmental awareness: "We have to go from apathy to utopia" 2,000 participants for the Great Parade and extension of the morning More than 2,000 people will participate in the Great Parade of the Burial of the Sardine that will go through the streets of the city next Saturday. The Great Dragon of Conte, due to its iconic character for the festival, will be practically the only attraction that repeats in a sardine procession with some thirty proposals, followed by the 24 floats of the sardine groups, from which the prizes will be distributed. traditional gifts. One of the most striking innovations is the figure of an elephant that will shoot water from its trunk and that will be staged by the French group ‘Planet Vapeur’. Dance and musical ensembles will include a traditional Irish bagpipe group and another from Mexico. In addition, the Saturday morning parade will be especially promoted.