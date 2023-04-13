Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad, on Wednesday, efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Miqdad had arrived earlier in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi Foreign Minister.

The ministry quoted, according to a joint statement issued at the end of the talks between the two ministers, “a session of talks was held between the two sides, during which they discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria’s unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity, in a way that achieves the good of its people.” brother.”

The statement added, “The two sides agreed on the importance of resolving humanitarian difficulties, providing the appropriate environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, ending their suffering, enabling them to return safely to their homeland, and taking more measures that would contribute to Stability of the situation throughout the Syrian territories.

The two sides also stressed the importance of strengthening security and combating terrorism in all its forms and organizations, and enhancing cooperation in combating drug smuggling and trafficking, and the need to support the Syrian state institutions, to extend their control over its lands to end the presence of armed militias there, and external interference in Syrian internal affairs.

The agency said, quoting the statement, “The two sides also discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement to the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to Syria’s return to its Arab surroundings and the resumption of its natural role in the Arab world.”

The two sides welcomed the start of procedures for resuming consular services and flights between the two countries.

The Syrian Foreign Minister expressed his country’s appreciation for the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to end the Syrian crisis, and its provision of humanitarian and relief aid to those affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria.