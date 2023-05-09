His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a telegram of condolences to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the mother of His Highness Prince Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.