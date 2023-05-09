Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

A huge plume of black smoke rolled over Moscow. The plumes of fire could be seen all over the city. Russia is fighting fire across the country.

MOSCOW – Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen over Moscow in multiple videos circulated online on Sunday (May 7). It is said to be a major fire at a construction site about 8 kilometers from the FSB headquarters. In addition to fires caused by suspected Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia is currently fighting forest fires in several regions of the country – a state of emergency has already been declared in some cases.

Cloud of smoke over Moscow. © Screenshot Twitter, EuromaidanPress/ Baza

Russia is burning: clouds of smoke over Moscow

Videos show a huge plume of black smoke said to have been visible from across Moscow on Sunday (May 7). Among other things, the Ukrainian news portal Euromaidan Press posted a video of the fire on Twitter. The fire is said to have started at a construction site of a Russian real estate company after garbage and building materials caught fire, the news portal reports, citing reports from Moscow residents. The cause of the fire is unclear.

It’s not the first time that Russia has had to battle major fires recently. In the past few days and weeks there have been many fires in infrastructure facilities such as oil refineries, which are said to have been caused by drone attacks. The attacks are interpreted as preparation for a spring offensive in the Ukraine war that is about to begin. Explosions over the Kremlin, allegedly caused by drones that Russia said were intended to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, had recently caused a stir.

Forest fires are raging in several regions of Russia

But Russia is also struggling with fires that were partly caused by climate change: Forest fires are raging in three Russian regions. At least one person was killed: A 49-year-old died trying to extinguish a fire in the western Siberian region of Tyumen, the regional administration said on Monday. Due to unusual heat waves, the forest fire season in Russia has started earlier and earlier in recent years.

65 forest fires are active in the Sverdlovsk region. Several villages had to be evacuated and two gunpowder depots were burned down by wildfire Ekaterinburg Online reported. A state of emergency was declared in Sverdlovsk. According to the Russian Minister for Disaster Management, Alexander Kurenkov, he traveled to the Kurgan region in the Urals. The extinguishing work on site, in which almost 1300 people are said to have been involved, brought nine out of thirteen fires in this region under control. (kasa/AFP)