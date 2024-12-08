

12/08/2024



Updated at 10:56 a.m.





There were about 20 minutes left to reach 90. Great ovation in the stands of the Benito Villamarín stadium. Isco returned to the competition. Almost seven months after the injury in a match against Las Palmas in the final stretch of LaLiga 23-24. The green and white footballer then began a recovery process that led to his return to the lineup this Saturday.

Starting substitute, Isco replaced the youth squad Mateo Flores in the 71st minute of a Betis-Barcelona which ended with the result of 2-2. «He was out of work for eight months with two operations and it will be difficult for him to get into his best shape, but his return is very important. Today he played fifteen minutes and to the extent that he can train with more intensity, he will play more minutes,” commented the Verdiblanco coach. Manuel Pellegriniat the end of this Saturday’s game.

«He has a full week for the game in Villarreal. He is not registered in the Conference and I hope that this week will allow him to play a greater number of minutes because for us he is a very important player,” added the Chilean coach.

Also footballers from the green and white team such as Chimy They highlighted the importance of Isco’s return to competition. The forward was very graphic when explaining that “for us it is oxygen. He gives us technique, recovery, those captain’s words. “It is very positive that Isco is with us.”