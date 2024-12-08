Víctor J. Carpintero, current acting president of the College of Insurance Mediators of Cantabria, has been appointed president, since his candidacy has been the only one that has been presented in the elections called by the college entity. The Electoral Board has automatically proclaimed this candidacy as the winner by complying with all the requirements of the College’s Electoral Regulations approved on June 26. And in accordance with article 12 of said regulations, since there is only one candidate, voting has not been carried out.

The Electoral Board has drawn up minutes of the process and informed the General Council of Insurance Mediators and all the members of this result, and on December 11 the new Government Board will take office and report on the complete composition of this body.

From now on, the new Board has, in addition to Víctor J. Carpintero, Estela Criado as vice president, José Luis Marquínez, as secretary, and Jorge Maíz as treasurer, the latter two also holding these positions in office.

The College of Insurance Mediators of Cantabria thus begins a new stage in which its objective is to strengthen the insurance mediation sector with a collegiate entity that protects the interests of professionals and the rights of users based on the maxim that “unity is strength”, which is why it encourages all Cantabrian mediators to become members and participate in the entity’s actions to place the group in the place it deserves.

The magazine of Good Government, Iuris & Lex and CSR of theEconomistreported that these Cantabrian institutions have committed to collaborating constantly to offer insurance mediators a quality training offer and the best services to all professionals in the sector. Thus, the College of Insurance Mediators of Cantabria signed the alliance with the Cantabrian Association of Insurance Brokers and the Association of Exclusive and Linked Insurance Agents of Cantabria in an event held at the headquarters of the Regional Government in the presence of the Minister of the Presidency of the Executive, Isabel Urrutia, who highlighted the importance of this step for such an important sector in the Cantabrian economy.

The alliance, whose objective is to strengthen and unite this professional sector, materialized with the signature of the presidents of the three groups: Víctor J. Carpintero, of the College of Insurance Mediators; Néstor Díaz, from the Cantabrian Association of Insurance Brokers; and José Santos, from the Association of Exclusive and Linked Insurance Agents.