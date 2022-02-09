The coroner found no signs of violence during the autopsy on Rosa Alfieri’s lifeless body

An autopsy was performed on the lifeless body of Rosa Alfierithe 23-year-old girl killed by her neighbor Elpidio D’Ambra.

After luring her into the house, with the excuse of helping him with a bill, the 31-year-old has committed the murder and then he went down to the street to talk to her parents, who had already been looking for her for an hour.

Soon after, the killer has lost track of him. The family members managed to enter the apartment thanks to a friend who had the double keys and the first to see the dead body di Rosa, it was her father. The 23 year old was seminude and showed signs of a struggle on his body.

However, the autopsy revealed that Elpidio D’Ambra did not commit any act of violence on his victim. She the latter died for strangulation and the scratches on his body would be compatible with the attempts to defend himself from the struggle. The medical examiner still has 90 days to file the full report.

After all the exams, Rosa Alfieri’s lifeless body was returned to her family.

The murder of Rosa Alfieri and the arrest of Elpidio D’Ambra

After escaping, Elpidio D’Ambra was spotted in an emergency room. Healthcare professionals have it recognized from photos on social media and alerted the police.

The 31-year-old was arrested and taken to the barracks for questioning. He immediately confessed to killing Rosa and justified himself by saying that a voice told him to do itotherwise they would have killed him in his sleep.

I point out that it wasn’t me, and by that I mean that it was as if I was forced by someone else to do what I was doing. I dragged her body into the bathroom and put the gag in her mouth because I was afraid she might scream, even though I thought she was dead. I admit and I am aware of what I have done. I am also sorry for the consequences I will have to face, but I want to point out that I have never been the violent type.

After the murder, Elpidio bought three grams of cocaine to forget”.