Real Madrid is clear about its intentions, to have the best squad in the world next season and for this, the merengue team has as a priority to reach the signing of Kylian Mbappé, who being a free agent and united by his passion for the merengue team, is one more attainable goal.
However, the meringues do not forget Erling Haaland, who is Madrid’s other great wish. The problem is that the leadership commanded by Florentino Pérez, unlike months ago where they were optimistic, today they understand that signing the two stars of the present and the future of football is not easy to cover, since they will move all their chips for Kylian. The strategy to get Haaland is to appeal to his patience, that he wait a little longer at Borussia Dortmund and thus the meringues will be able to sign him once the numbers settle.
According to information from the Spanish press, through Mino Raiola, Real Madrid will ask Haaland to wait for the club until the summer of 2023, assuring that in that market they will close his transfer at any cost, because at this time in this market that approaches there will be no formula that allows it. Madrid knows that it will not be easy, because in the coming months the offers for Erling will begin to pour in, including the one from Barcelona, although they are hopeful that if the player wants to reach the most winner of the Champions League, he will wait an entire season for Florentine and company.
