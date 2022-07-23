Recommendations for preparing a child for a summer camp in an interview with Moslenta were listed by the head of the rehabilitation center of the Clinic of Dr. Isaev “Double Diagnosis”, psychologist Tatyana Meteleva.

“The camp is a very good opportunity for a child to demonstrate and test their communication and socialization skills. This is an excellent test of how the child copes with separation age processes, ”said the specialist.

She explained that the process of leaving parental care takes a long time: it begins in childhood and ends in adolescence. At each stage, the child in society demonstrates his communication skills, which speak of a healthy trend. The children’s camp is suitable for demonstrating and testing this, the psychologist believes. When sending a child there, the specialist advised to discuss several points with him.

Firstly, to tell that there will be a lot of people there – this, on the one hand, is an opportunity to make new friends, see who lives and manifests how, and participate in various types of communication. But, on the other hand, this is also a certain test of the ability to make friends and get out of conflict situations.

“We need to give positive reinforcement that the camp is a great opportunity to make new friends, learn something new, take a break from parental control and test your independence,” the expert advised.

Secondly, it must be explained that every institution has rules that must be followed. To do this, you can ask the camp administration to send a set of rules and speak each item aloud with the child.

Thirdly, it is important to talk about safety in a calm, confident tone without intimidating the child.

