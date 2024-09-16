The Protégé: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, The Protégé, a 2021 film directed by Martin Campbell, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Anna is a killer, raised by Moody, who recovered her in 1991 inside a closet, with a gun in her hand, at the end of a massacre in her hometown in Vietnam. After having transformed her into an efficient killer, the two currently live in London and she is the owner of a bookstore, where one day Michael Rembrandt shows up, asking for a first edition of a book of poems. On the occasion of Moody’s birthday, he gives her some information about an individual he is looking for. Meanwhile, some people close to her are killed and her bookstore is attacked by some armed men. Running to Moody’s house, she discovers that he has apparently been killed too, causing her anger and desire for revenge.

Thinking that the man who ordered Moody’s killing comes from Vietnam, a country where Anna used to live and with whom Moody had some unfinished business, especially for the killing of Edward Hayes with a car bomb, she goes there to get revenge, thinking that Lucas, Edward’s son, is behind Moody’s death. Through her friend Billy Boy she manages to access the building where Duquet is staying and has an armed fight at the end of which she is arrested, ends up in prison and is tortured by Duquet, intent on extorting the reason why she is looking for Edward’s son. Here she meets Michael again, who turns out to be a man of Hayes, who however dissociates himself from the torture methods used by Duquet.

Later he discovers that Lucas has nothing to do with the killing of Moody, being sick and disabled inside a confraternity of nuns. Rembrandt and Anna have a short dinner and later Michael has a clash in the street with some hitmen sent by Duquet, who however manages to eliminate. In the meantime Anna hangs Duquet, who had entered her house to kill her. Michael enters, sees the scene and, after a fight with Anna (being Edward’s man just like Duquet), the two indulge in a night of sex. Later, Anna, leaving the house, is hit by a bullet from one of Duquet’s men, but is saved by Moody, who turns out to be alive. Edward is also alive, since he was not in the car at the time of the explosion as thought. The man lives in a large isolated villa, where he is preparing to give a reception with many guests, and also has a bunker in case of attack.

The Protégé: The Cast

We have seen the plot of The Protégé, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Maggie Q: Anna

Samuel L. Jackson:Moody

Michael Keaton: Michael Rembrandt

Robert Patrick:Billy Boy

Patrick Malahide: Vohl

David RintoulEdward Hayes

Ori Pfeffer: Athens

Ray Fearon: Duke

Florin Piersic Jr.: Ram

Caroline Loncg: Claudia

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Protégé live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Monday 16 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.