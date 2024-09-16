Big Brother 2024-2025: the House and the new location. Where it is, studio

Among the new features of Big Brother 2024-2025 there is also a new location for the most spied on House in Italy. But where is the Big Brother House and the studio? An edition, the eighteenth of the reality show, which presents great news. The host, Alfonso Signorini, has been confirmed. Alongside him as commentators we find Cesara Buonamici and the new entry Beatrice Luzzi. The contestants who will compete for the prize pool of 100 thousand euros are 22 in total, between VIPs and NIPS.

As mentioned, the Big Brother House and studio are no longer in Cinecittà. The production has moved to Lumina Studios, in the northern area of ​​the capital. “We are at Lumina Studios in the Veio Park in Rome,” Signorini told TV, Sorrisi e Canzoni, “and there is a completely different atmosphere. Very Arcadian because we are in the open countryside, in the greenery, and with the advantage that everything is within reach: the studio, the House, the offices are close by, in a sort of “Big Brother Village.” This will allow me, during the live broadcast, to make more surprises inside the House, for example.” New renovated studios and a new and very large House that extends over 1,750 square meters.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the location, but where to watch Big Brother 2024-2025 live on TV and live streaming? Another new feature of this edition is the return of live TV from the House 24 hours a day. Big Brother will be broadcast on Canale 5 from September 16, 2024 with two weekly appointments, on Mondays and Thursdays. It will be possible to follow the reality show every day live 24 hours a day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of DDT), Mediaset Infinity (site and app) and on La5 (channel 30 of DDT) with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 1.30 pm and 7.20 pm and from Monday to Sunday from 00.30 am). Furthermore, there will be daytime slots on Canale 5 (from Monday to Friday at 10.55am and 1.40pm) and on Italia 1 (from Monday to Friday at 12.15pm, 1pm and 6.15pm).