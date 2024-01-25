The American singer Melanie, one of the four women to take the Woodstock stage, died at 76: the sad announcement of her children

The world of music says goodbye to a great American artist, who passed away last night at the age of 76. It's about Melanie. Over 30 albums released in what has been a highly successful career, the icing on the cake of which is certainly represented by the presence of the stage at the Woodstock festival.

Born in New York in 1947 from a Ukrainian father and an Italian mother, Melanie Anne Safka began her career in 1967, thanks above all to the meeting with Peter Schekerykwho becomes her manager and producer, as well as her life partner and husband.

Two years later his name appears in the lineup of what he was destined to become the biggest and most famous festival of all timethat of Woodstock.

She was, in fact, one of four female artists who performed on that prestigious and historic stage. The others were Janis Joplin, Joan Beaz and Grace Barnett Wing, lead singer of Jefferson Airplane.

His performance is remembered for a something special that created us in the public. In fact, many spectators turned on the video during his live broadcast candles creating a very suggestive atmosphere.

That image has inspired the singer for the song, released a year later, entitled 'Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)'.

Melanie's children announce the singer's death

Melanie passed away last night in Nashville, for reasons that have not yet been disclosed. To give the sad announcement his parents took care of it three childrenLeilah, Jeordie and Beau Jarred, posting a heartbreaking note on the page Facebook of the mother:

Dear all, this is the most difficult post for us to write. Our mother passed away, peacefully, on January 23, 2024. We are heartbroken, but we want to thank each of you for the affection you feel for her, and also tell you that she loved you so much!

She was one of the most talented, strong, passionate women of her era and every word she wrote, every note she sang, reflected that. Our world is much darker, but we know that she is still here, she smiles on us all, on all of you, from the stars. We ask that each of you light a candle tonight in honor of Melanie. To remember what an extraordinary woman she was, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many people.

The singer's children then explained that they intend to organize something special to honor the memory of their mother, details of which will be released soon.