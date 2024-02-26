Vittorio Trompino was an old acquaintance of the police: he was part of the 'flexible gang'

There was nothing that could be done about it Vittorio Trompino, a young man aged just 27 who lost his life yesterday afternoon, Sunday 25 February, after the car he was driving crashed down an embankment. A young couple who were walking in those parts noticed the destroyed car on the bank of the Fisca stream, in the Lombardone area, near Turin.

Credit: Torino Today

A Sunday of blood and pain in the province of Turin, more precisely in Lombardone. A young man of only 27 years of age, Vittorio Trompino, while driving up the San Rocco hill, lost control of the car he was driving and fell off a bridge, crashing to the ground on the bank of the Fisca stream.

It seems that the alarm was raised by two young people who were passing by by chance and noticed the crumpled sheets of the car on the embankment. Responding to the scene were i Fire fighters of Bosconero, Volpiano and Turin, in addition to the healthcare personnel of the 118 ei carabinieri of the Venaria mobile radio.

Credit: Torino Today

Upon their arrival they could not help but note the death of the person on board, for whose recognition they had to wait a few hours, given that the young man was without documents. However, the exact time of the accident is yet to be ascertained, because it could have occurred several hours before the sighting of the two young people.

Credit: Torino Today

The 27-year-old, who was originally from San Carlo Canavese still in the province of Turin, he was a personality already known to the police. As reported First TurinIn fact, in 2017 he was arrested after being caught in the act of committing a crime. He was with an associate of his robbing a villa in Borgofranco di Ivrea. The two had entered the house and were trying to open the safe.

It also remains to be seen how he managed to get hold of it Fiat 600 with which he crashed. In fact, this would belong to a 50-year-old woman resident in Calluso. For them causes The high speed of the accident is considered and it remains to be clarified whether he had felt ill or was under the influence of alcohol.