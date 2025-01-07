The south of Spain has many charms, especially the gastronomic part is one of the most important, since they have a variety of fresh and quality products that makes it possible to taste authentic recipes and that leave us with a satisfied palate. At the same time, many renowned chefs often travel to different regions to share their favorites, which include restaurants, specific dishes and specific locations.

José Andrés is one of them, with remarkable experience in the kitchen, he has positioned himself as a culinary reference at an international level. Parlamente, he is also known for his altruistic work with humanitarian activism, where he fights against food shortage.

Although his roots originate in the north, in Asturias, Andrés is a fan of southern Spanish food, as he has a close relationship with Cádiz and Andalusian culture. It is worth mentioning that many of their recipes have a very Cadiz identity, where it includes ingredients such as fish, different types of ham, vegetables and a variety of fruits.

This is how the chef has a hidden corner that has stolen his heart and his taste for traditional dishes. These are three recipes that he has recommended to us through his social networks.

This is the chef’s hidden town

“Don’t tell anyone,” José writes in his post on his Instagram account. The place is called Venta Caracena and has left the chef amazed, both for its flavor and texture.





Potatoes and gazpacho They are the classics that always delight all of us who accompany them with a good glass of wine or a very cold beer. It is for this reason that the chef pointed out the delicious “dressed potatoes in Venta Caracena, in Alcala de los Gazules and the hot gazpacho and the tagarnina cabbage.”

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.