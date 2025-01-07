Without a doubt, beer is one of the most consumed drinks in the world and in different cultures. Spain is not far behind, as it has a varied catalog of different types, flavors and aromas, as well as various brands that have managed to remain a tradition in bars and restaurants around all regions.

Likewise, Spanish gastronomy is also appreciated internationally for the fresh products that come from the Mediterranean area. That’s why The Lyon International Competition has rated one of the Spanish beers as the best of 2024.

This contest stands out for the participation of different types of products, such as wines, cheeses, cold cuts, sausages and dairy products in general. No less important, 2024 was a success with 10,391 samples with representation of 49 countries globally.

The prestigious event takes place in France, in the city of Lyon, considered the culinary capital of the country European. It is worth mentioning that it has renowned associated entities, such as Les Toques Blanches Lyonnaises and the Association of Sommeliers of Lyon and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region.

What is the best Spanish beer?

Concours International de Lyon @concourslyon | instagram

The best beer is the Mahou Maestra Dunkel, inspired by the Munich style Dunkel originally from Germany. It was expected that this product with three roasted malts would be the favorite, since it has a traditional preparation that evokes a unique flavor.





It has a dark color and a dense creaminess composed of an identity wrapped in coffee and chocolate flavored toast. On the other hand, it has a touch of smoke and complex notes of fruits, raisins and tobacco, which make it irresistible and leave a soft sensation of slightly persistent bitterness.

Mahou Maestra Dunkel Beer .mahou-sanmiguel.com

With an elegant presentation, we can find this beer at 8.70 euros and they recommend consuming it both at special moments such as a barbecue or simply enjoying your home during any moment of tranquility.

