Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi has confirmed card game Queen’s Blood will make a return for the third part of the remake trilogy.

Hamaguchi was speaking at the Otacon anime convention in America as part of a panel with producers and voice actors from the game.

The director was asked by a fan if he could make the card game in real life. “Currently I’ve been receiving so many requests,” he replied. “Right now we are preparing a revamped or even better version of Queen’s Blood for the next title of this series. So I hope to be able to share more in the near future.”



Later in the panel, the group discussed their favorite minigames from Rebirth and Queen’s Blood was a popular choice. It’s no wonder, then, it’s set to make a return.

Queen’s Blood is a new card game created for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to rival the likes of Triple Triad and Tetra Master from previous games. The original Final Fantasy 7 did not include a card game, but Square Enix included plenty of new minigames for the remake.



Little else is known about the third part of the trilogy, although it’s expected we’ll be able to fly over the open world and Rocket Town – missing in the second part – will feature.

In the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania book released back in April, creative director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed the story for the third part was complete, voice recording could start soon, and “something very important” was teased that wasn’t in the original game.

We also know series composer Nobuo Uematsu will return with a new main theme.



Image credit: Square Enix

What’s more, with the changes made to the story in the first two games, there’s plenty of speculation as to where the story will go next and differ from the original.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was said to be underperforming sales-wise despite positive reviews. Still, it was the fourth highest-selling game in America this year back in May.