Piazzapulita: previews and guests episode tonight, 11 January 2024

This evening, Thursday 11 January 2024, at 9.15 pm on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth program hosted by Corrado Formigli. In this new season, the focus is on the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports. But what are the guests of tonight's episode, January 11, 2024, of Piazzapulita? Let's discover the previews together.

Previews and guests

This evening the former Prime Minister Romano Prodi will participate in the episode; Democratic Party Secretary Elly Schlein; the professor of the University of Turin Elsa Fornero; the journalists Francesco Borgonovo, Daniela Preziosi, Francesco Specchia, Nello Trocchia; Vittoria Baldino (M5S); Alessandro Cattaneo (FI) and Raffaella Paita (IV). During the evening the writer Stefano Massini will also return with one of his stories. Among the topics addressed in the episode there will be the fascist salutes at the commemoration of Acca Larenzia. Fact checking of Giorgia Meloni's end-of-year press conference. The Pozzolo case and the shootings at the New Year's Eve party.

On TV and streaming

Where to see Piazzapulita episodes and services live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – on button 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 9.15pm. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli's political talk show in streaming can do so by logging in via this link to the La7 web platform.