His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, members of the Board of Directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, partners and sponsors of this sport.

During the meeting, His Highness congratulated the team and the administrative and technical staff on the team’s honorable sports performance, which resulted in winning 10 colored medals during its participation in the 19th Asian Games “Asiad” recently hosted by the city of Hangzhou in the Republic of China, wishing them and their fellow athletes continued success and brilliance. In achieving more achievements that add to the UAE’s tally in various types of sports.

His Highness also congratulated the Board of Directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praising its efforts to advance this sport by providing an ideal environment to create champions and talents capable of achieving achievements and raising the name of the Emirates in all sporting forums.

His Highness appreciated the support provided by success partners and sponsors of jiu-jitsu, which had a significant impact on the results achieved by athletes and the continued prosperity of this sport.

For his part, Abdul Moneim Al-Sayyid Mohammed Al Hashemi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, thanked and appreciated His Highness the President of the State for the interest and support that His Highness provides to athletes and the sports sector and represents an incentive to continue achieving more achievements that enhance the country’s position on the scene. International sports.

Al Hashemi said that the UAE is leading, with great pride, the process of developing Jiu-Jitsu globally, and has become one of the most influential countries in the world in determining the features of the future of this sport, thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” “, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that Abu Dhabi has become the global capital of Jiu-Jitsu and the largest developer of the game in the world.

He added that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is progressing steadily in implementing its strategy to spread the sport and expand the base of practitioners, provide the best programs to hone talents and create champions, organize the best training camps inside and outside the country and the best competitive environment in terms of local and international tournaments.

The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team had won 10 colorful medals at the Asian Games, four gold, three silver, and three bronze, through which it maintained its position at the top of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu pyramid.