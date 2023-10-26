In the last hours, the governor of NYKathy Hochul, specified that there are 32,000 positions available in the state for immigrants with work permits. The new information is part of a state job identification measure to collaborate with those who are searching for work and have difficulties finding a good option.

After the process of identifying available jobs, at the beginning of October the state president assured that there were 18,000 jobs available offered by 400 employers. The figure came from a study by the Department of Labor on the Vacancies available in New York that could be filled by immigrants with work permits who have not yet been able to enter the workforce.

Weeks later, the number rose to 32,000, according to Telemundo. This new data comes in response to the need of thousands of migrants who settled in the Big Apple state during the last year and a half. According to the numbers that the state government has, it is especially Venezuelans who suffer from difficulties in finding a job. With this tool and additional measures that can be taken in the future, the administration hopes to collaborate with this job search.

The immigration crisis, a problem that not only affects New York

Beyond what is happening in the eastern state, a good part of the United States has problems with the large number of immigrants arriving in the territory. Recently, San Diego, California declared a humanitarian crisis for people crossing the border with Mexico and approved an emergency fund so that civil organizations can contain these migrants.

In this context, a summit of presidents and leaders of the region was held at the beginning of this week. The objective of the meeting was to take action for the large number of inhabitants from various countries who are trying to reach the United States illegally.