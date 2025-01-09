The spokesperson for the popular parties and vice-secretary of Culture has analyzed the Government’s decision on the social network

The spokesperson for the Popular Party, Borja Sémper, has made clear his position on the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to grant the most precautionary measure to FC Barcelona and allow its players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to play, against the decisions taken last week by LaLiga and the Royal Football Federation. The politician has called decision “of the Government against the criteria” of the two major institutions of this sport.

"It adulterates the competition."

And he questioned whether it was a decision that would have been made in another case. “I very much doubt that this amnesty would have been granted to a smaller club», wrote the popular spokesperson.

Laporta sleeve cuts

The CSD’s decision has already provoked a flurry of reactions (critical or not). Surely the most colorful was that of the president of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta, who celebrated the news in the stadium where his team was playing the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia with slashing his sleeves, shouting and insults. Barça would end up winning the match by two goals to zero.









LaLiga has already shown its frontal rejection of the decision of the Higher Sports Council and the RFEF was cautious and its president, Rafael Louzán, assured that he would wait to know all the details to make an assessment.