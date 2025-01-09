Multiple fires hit Los Angeles, leaving five dead

The multiple fires ravaging Los Angeles have already left five victims, numerous injuries and more than 155,000 people with evacuation orders. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has explained to CNN that it is “likely” that the number of deaths will increase. The flames cover the city with a thick cloud of smoke and have already devastated more than 10,000 hectares. Some neighborhoods have been burned to the ground and it is estimated that more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed. It is one of the most destructive fires in the city’s modern history.

The authorities have already issued evacuation orders in the areas where the three main sources are concentrated: the fire Palisadeswhere Pacific Palisades is, between the Pacific and the mountains; he Eatonwhere Pasadena and Altadena meet; and the Hurstwhere Sylmar is. He Eaton It is the cause of the five fatalities recorded so far. The California Fire Department also monitors the progress of the Woodleylocated in the northwest of the city of Los Angeles and which has an area of ​​12 hectares, 30 acres.

Mid-afternoon West Coast time on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a new fire near the Hollywood Hills, the famous hill where the giant Hollywood letters are located. The fire, called Sunsetbroke out around 5:45 p.m. local time and appears to be moving south toward Hollywood Boulevard, according to reports Los Angeles Times. The immediate evacuation of some of the neighborhoods in the area has been ordered, while the fire has already spread to about 8 hectares, 20 acres.

President Joe Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration for Los Angeles County. This makes federal funds available to those affected by the fire to seek temporary lodging, repairs to damaged homes and other programs. A delegation of California congressmen are calling on Biden to grant Governor Gavin Newsom a major disaster declaration.

The strong winds that hit the area and problems with water are the two main factors that firefighters are fighting with. Especially in Palisades, where the outbreak originated on Tuesday after ten in the morning on the west coast. This Wednesday, the area’s hydrant system collapsed at the worst possible moment, making the work of firefighters even more difficult. Although there are sufficient water reserves in Southern California to fight the fire, there have been complications in the logistics of getting water to this area.

The images coming from this community where some 23,000 people reside are apocalyptic: houses, blocks of buildings, parks, businesses. Everything has been destroyed by fire. Real scenes of panic have been seen on the roads, where traffic jams caused by evacuations have caused some people to abandon their cars and run. As explained by the fire chief, Anthony C. Marrone, the fire in this area is “0% controlled.” The troops are so overwhelmed that they limit themselves to trying to prevent the flames from jumping from one building to another.

Only in Pasadena, the Eaton It has damaged between 200 and 500 structures, according to the town’s fire chief, Chaud Augustin. The strong winds on Tuesday were responsible for the fire that originated in this area spreading. The same thing happened with him Hurstin the Sylmar area.

The authorities are still investigating the origin of the fires that surround the city from different sides. The strong gusts of wind, low humidity and the dryness of the vegetation due to the lack of rain have been the deadly combination that has led to the growth of the fires. Los Angeles went several months without hardly a drop falling, despite the fact that December and January are dates when it normally rains.