Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 17:38



| Updated 7:00 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Haitian Justice has charged the widow of former President Jovenel Moïse, Martine, and 50 people from his close circle for complicity, criminal association, armed robbery, terrorism and murder, in the investigation of the assassination of the governor in July 2021 that …

This content is exclusive for subscribers