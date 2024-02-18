Last 14 hours of testing

Tomorrow and Tuesday teams and riders of MotoGP they will be busy in Qatar on the Lusail circuit for the last two days of winter testing – which you can follow live written on FormulaPassion.it – in view of the start of the season which will take place in that scenario from 8 to 10 March. Ducati has just returned from a decidedly convincing three days in Malaysia. On the Sepang circuit the GP-24s dominated with Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini ahead of everyone after demolishing the track record.

The goal of Bagnaia in Qatar it is finding that 20% that is missing after the excellent work done in Kuala Lumpur: “There is very little left until the start of the Championship and these last two days will therefore be very important. In Sepang we managed to do a great job, but we still haven't reached 100%. However, I would say that we have come very close and that development is at a good 80%. Here in Qatar the objective will be to reconfirm the sensations we had in Malaysia and then start working in view of the race weekend. Two very intense days await us, but I am confident that this test will also give positive results.”.

Aeneas Bastianini hopes to rediscover the good sensations felt in Sepang: “The test in Malaysia went well and was very important. We found good weather and managed to complete the program planned for the three days. Now we will have two more days of testing in Qatar and they will be equally fundamental. The program will be more or less the same as Sepang: being a different track and having different conditions, we will try the same elements again to collect new data to compare and understand how the bike behaves. Furthermore, it will be important to start working also in view of the first GP that we will race here in Lusail in a few weeks“.