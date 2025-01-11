The autonomous communities governed by the Popular Party have agreed to extend to 40 years the age at which they can access guarantees from the administration to purchase a home and thus complete the 20% of financing that current mortgages do not offer.

This was announced by the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, in statements sent to the media from Colunga, where the leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the regional presidents of the PP are holding a day of work behind closed doors to agree on policies. of housing.

“The guarantees are going to extend the age to 40 years, which the autonomous communities are going to promote so that citizens can complete up to one hundred percent the guarantees they need in access to housing,” Gamarra explained in statements collected. by EFE.

And he has detailed that these guarantees will reach the 20% that is missing so that “100% of the cost of a home can be available to young people.”

The number two of the PP has thus advanced one of the agreements that the popular people are articulating as an alternative to the housing policy of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, which they consider “disastrous” because in their opinion it takes housing away from the rental market, prevents building more because lack of land or generates legal uncertainty due to “squatter protection.”

They are also exploring measures to promote more land on which to build, or eliminate administrative obstacles so that it can be built faster, Gamarra added.

Other agreements

The popular ones remember that in the past they agreed on other agreements, in the execution of which progress is being made, such as free education from 0 to 3 years old or a university entrance test on a common date throughout Spain, which in the territories where govern also contemplates common correction criteria.

Gamarra has highlighted that his party practices a “useful policy”, which opposes that of the Government. “During these 6 years, Pedro Sánchez has only been concerned about one home, his own, remaining in La Moncloa as a residence,” he stressed.

The meeting of the popular has continued since last night at the Palacio de Luces hotel, located in the municipality of Colunga, just over 50 kilometers from Oviedo, where there is expectation due to the presence of more than half a dozen media outlets that from the 9 in the morning this Saturday they have stood guard without being able to access.

On a rainy and gray day, in which the rain has been subsiding, from outside the hotel it was possible to see the leaders of the PP, with its leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, meeting in a room through the glass window that overlooks the the road that leads to Lastres.

All the regional presidents of the PP have attended the hotel, with the exception of Juanma Moreno, who will travel to Asturias, according to sources from his team, after having attended this Saturday with the kings at the farewell of the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián from El Cano, which has left the port of Cádiz with Princess Leonor on board.