The residence of the San Rosendo Foundation in Covelo, in Pontevedra, records a scabies outbreak which has forced the Xunta to activate the control protocols. Those affected, according to the autonomous Administration, are “less than twenty.” This has been confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health, who have confirmed that they are working to control the outbreak and that, as of today, There are “less than twenty cases.” In accordance with the protocols, the evolution of the cases and their “close” contacts is being monitored, complying with the epidemiological protocol until the outbreak can be considered over.

The Ministry has stated that this disease It is not the cause of any of the latest deaths recorded in the geriatric center and that epidemiological surveys do not report cases among the relatives of the affected workers. The General Directorate of Public Health, in application of the protocols, has given recommendations for the identification of cases and contacts, as well as preventive, containment and treatment measures, already administering the first cycle of treatment to those affected. Next week they will be administered the second cycle of the necessary treatment. Likewise, indications and recommendations have been given to avoid new infections.

The Minister of Social Policy, Fabiola García, spoke about the situation of this center at an event in Santiago, who assured that the Xunta was informed “days ago” by the center’s management and has activated the protocols to deal with the outbreak, which is already “controlled”. After emphasizing that the deaths that may have been registered in the center these days are due to “other reasons” and not to the disease, he assured that this type of “small outbreaks” are “common” in residential centers. That said, He has stressed that work is being done to “limit” it as much as possible.

For his part, the Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla, in an event organized by the socialists in Orense, has been consulted about whether he considers that homework has been done in geriatric centers to limit the effects of contagious diseases, once the pandemic is over. In this regard, it has confirmed that There are “certain diseases” that are common to be recorded “more frequently” in closed places and with a high number of cohabitants. “What happens is that, as we know that they have these risks, there are certain measures that should be put in place,” the Secretary of State stressed.









In this sense, he highlighted that in the previous legislature the central government proposed a “roadmap” to move towards a residence model that was “a little different”: smaller, that they opted for public provision directly, that in the case of reaching an agreement they had specifications that could guarantee a minimum number of workers, but that “is not a reality in the majority of the territories.” «Situations like this, that when one is put in the circumstance that a family member of yours may be in a residence and may go through an outbreak that is potentially avoidable, have to be addressed by increasing the number of professionals, greater professionalization and training of “those professionals, and greater capitalization of social services and, specifically, social and health centers,” he argued.