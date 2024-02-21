Andreas Brehme, the hero of Germany of the World Cup final Rome in 1990 and former player for Bayern, Inter, Kaiserslautern and Real Zaragozadied unexpectedly at the age of 63 of a heart attack, his family confirmed after press reports circulated about it.

Read here: Tremor in Bayern Munich would affect Luis Díaz's Liverpool: Tuchel leaves the bench

Brehme It has a particular history in our country. Days before playing the final of that World Cup, Germany was measured at Colombia selection in the famous 1-1 after the goals of Pierre Littbarski and Freddy Rincón in it Giuseppe Meazza.

After the famous tie, the Colombian Gildardo Gomez He exchanged shirts with the German defender who days later would go down in German football history.

In 2020, the famous T-shirt Brehme It was put up for auction by Gómez in the middle of the pandemic. “In these difficult times that humanity is going through, I hope they are well. I am trying to motivate people so that in these difficult times we can help many people with a market or with any economic help.”

The former player of the Colombia selection He explained: “With all the money collected in the auction we are going to buy markets and all kinds of implements to help the people who need it most in this difficult time that everyone is going through.”

Also: Is Sebastián Villa returning to the League? Leave an exciting message that stirs up rumors

In his Instagram post he showed the German jersey from that World Cup: “I'm trying to give my jersey for a very special donation. This jersey was the one I wore. Andreas Brehme He became world champion in Italia 90 (that model). We had the opportunity to tie that game with Germany and at the end of the game I changed the shirt with Andreas Brehme.

The auction took place on April 24, 2020 and to enter it each person had to pay 30,000 pesos. The bidding started at 350,000 and days later Gómez thanked the people who collaborated in his beautiful cause and showed the help to the people who needed it.

Death of Brehme

“It is with deep pain that I announce on behalf of my family that my partner Andreas Brehme He died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest. We ask in these difficult times that our private sphere be respected,” says a statement from her partner, Susanne Schaefer.

The goal that gave Germany the victory against Argentina, from a penalty, in 1990, is one of the signs that identified Brehme As a player.

You can also read: Dani Alves is summoned to court in Barcelona: he could receive his final sentence

Brehme He usually played as a left back – at the end of his career he also played as a libero – and his free kicks with his left foot were fearsome, but, in the 1990 penalty, he decided to shoot with his right foot and it was a goal.

Andreas Brehme is one of the legends of German football. He died this February 20. See also A strategy for host communities to help manage migration Photo: EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The decision was due to Brehme – who was ambidextrous – had received a blow to his left foot, despite which he took the penalty that Lothar Matthäus did not want to take, claiming that he did not feel safe because he had had to change his boots and that he was wearing that he usually wore only in training.

The second pitcher was Rudi Völler, who was the one who had received the foul that caused the penalty, and the coach Franz Beckenbauer He considered that whoever had received the foul should never take a penalty.

At club level, Brehme He was German champion with Bayern in 1987 and with Kaiserslautern in 1998. In addition, he won the German Cup with Kaiserslautern in 1996 and the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1961.

Andreas Brehme was a former German player in the 80s and 90s. He is remembered for scoring the penalty that won the World Cup for his team in the 1990 Italy event. He was the great 'adventure partner' of Lothar Matthaus, Well, they shared a dressing room at Inter Milan, winning the Italian scudetto and the now known as Europa League in 1991. He managed to play in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, retiring from the national team in the last game of said World Cup event. See also Brazil and Colombia promote from Latin America South Africa's complaint against Israel for genocide in Gaza Photo: Archive / TIME

The German champion title with the Kaiserslautern is especially valuable, since the team achieved it, led by Otto Rehagel, after having been promoted and after having spent a season in the second division when they were relegated just in the year in which they had won the German Cup.

On the day of descent, Brehme was questioned about whether he would go to second place with Kaiserslautern and gave an answer that marked the decision of many other of his teammates and that was key to achieving direct promotion again: “Together we have put the car in the mud and together we go to get it out.”

With the national team he played 86 games and scored eight goals. In 1990 he was one of Germany's key players, not only because of his goal in the final against Argentina. Already in 1986 he had been in the final, also against Argentina, and had scored, from a free kick, a key goal in the semifinal against France.

Last January, after the death of Franz Beckenbauer, who had been his national team coach, Brehme He said he believed that Kaiser “with Pelé and Maradona he will form a magical triangle in the sky.”

Brehme He also tried his luck as a coach, but was far from even approaching the successes he had achieved as a player.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO