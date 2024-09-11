Over a hundred requests for help, but the incessant bad weather, especially due to hail, complicated the intervention operations

Yesterday evening, Tuesday 10th September, saw the arrival of the bad weather in Northern Italy with a series of very violent storms. The evening, in fact, was marked by a wave of bad weather that hit the Veneto region hard.

In particular, the most affected area was the province of Treviso. Violent storms and intense hailstorms hit Alta Marca hard, recording over 135 millimeters of rain in a couple of hours. The municipality of Nervesa della Battaglia was the epicenter of this unexpected bad weather emergency with this magnitude.

Citizens witnessed a real water bombwhich hit Treviso, accompanied by strong gusts of wind and lightning. Widespread flooding was inevitable, with basements and shops submerged, while the streets quickly turned into rivers and the canals overflowed.

Via Luzzati and Via Battistella were particularly hard hit, with water quickly invading these areas. The Sant’Andrea area was among the most damaged, with manholes unable to handle the large influx of water accumulated on the road. The downpour capable of this devastation broke out shortly before 9:00 p.m., accompanied by hail. The intensity was almost the same until 9:45 p.m.

Thus, in less than an hour, several roads, including the Schiavonesca Marosticana that crosses the center of Nervesa della Battaglia, a municipality near Treviso, were closed to traffic. Some families living in the Montello area were isolated or evacuated from their homes. Today, Mayor Mara Fontebasso ordered the closure of all local schools to allow for a thorough check of the structures. It is necessary to secure the buildings that have suffered damage significant. However, the conditions of the school canteen are unusable and at least one municipal gym is unusable.

The firefighters received over a hundred distress callsbut the incessant bad weather, especially with hail, complicated the intervention operations. The neighboring municipalities of Giavera, Volpago and Montebelluna reported considerable damage, while strong storms also affected the coast, in particular the Lido di Venezia.