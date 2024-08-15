For a few months now Return Digital He thrilled us with one of his most ambitious publications, The Plucky Squiregame style Zelda which plays with graphic styles ranging from 2D to 3D with a stop motion style technique that surprised instantly. However, with each preview something very important was missing, the release date, which never arrived until precisely today with its new trailer.

In the video released by the company itself Returnfinally they mention to us that we will be able to play this title next September 17th for the different consoles and PC. Added to that is something very particular, since it will be available on day one on the service PlayStation Plus from the tier Premium.

You can see it here:

Here is the description of the game:

Join the magical adventures of Jot and his friends, storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the evil Humgrump realizes he is the villain of the book, destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity, he casts the heroic Jot from the pages and changes history forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he’s seen before if he wants to save his friends from the dark forces of Humgrump and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solve puzzles, box badgers, fly with a jetpack, and enjoy many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Remember that the game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: The only thing I pray for in life is that it comes out in physical format at some point, and knowing that Pepper Grinder will have that treatment shines a light of hope.