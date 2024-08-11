As the Premier League season begins, one that promises to go down to the wire, it’s time to find out the predictions for the standings of the various English clubs this year.
The Premier League returns next Friday. To kick off this 2024/25 season in England, Manchester United will host Fulham at Old Trafford on August 16. A season that this year should bring with it its share of suspense and spectacle.
Opta, an artificial intelligence company specialising in analysing sports statistics, has revealed its predictions for the final standings of the 2024/25 Premier League. Find out everything you need to know about the future champions, the relegated teams and even the Europeans ahead of the 2025/26 season.
According to Opt we should end this 2024/25 season with the same English champion of the last four seasons. Thus, Manchester City should conquer a fifth consecutive crown, crushing the competition once again. Skyblues would have a whopping 83.3% chance of winning the title, according to Opta Analyst .
The statistician adds that Arsenal have an 11.3% chance of finally winning their first league title, which they have been waiting for for more than 20 years. Finally, Liverpool are the third team with the best chance of beating the odds, with 5.0% for the men of new coach Arne Slot. The other big names in the Premier League would then have a very low percentage of chances of winning the title. It should be noted, however, that Chelsea (0.2%) is the fourth “favorite” for the title, ahead of teams such as Manchester United or Newcastle (0.1%).
Six league places are synonymous with European qualification in the Premier League. So we obviously find Manchester City among these six teams. It’s simple, the Citizens will be 100% European next season, according to the analyses from Opta. Arsenal (99.2%) and Liverpool (97.3%) should also experience Europe and the Champions League without any major problems next season.
Fourth place in the UCL would go to Chelsea. The ‘Bleus’ would have a 32.2% chance of returning to the top competition during the 2025/26 season, a 63.8% chance in a European competition. Finally, the top six would be completed by Newcastle (56.3%) and Manchester United (46.3%). Aston Villa, fourth last season, would only have a 24.8% chance of finishing in Europe again this season, according to artificial intelligence figures.
Three unlucky teams are relegated to the championship at the end of each season. And for this 2024/25 season, the promoted teams were not spared from Opta’s analysis. . In fact, the latter reveal that Leicester, Ipswich Town and Sunderland should all return to the Championship next season, having returned to the elite this season. Southampton would have a 28.5% chance of finishing bottom of the Championship, a place the club had already experienced during their relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season. The chances of relegation for the Saints They would also be the highest in the championship according to Opt (66.8%).
The same fate could await Ipswich Town. To return to the Premier League after 22 years of absence from the top flight, the Suffolk club would have to return to the second division just a year after their promotion. Kieran McKenna’s men would only have a 35.4% chance of staying in the English top flight.
Finally, the 2016 English champions are expected to suffer the same fate as the two teams they were promoted to this season. Leicester and the King Power Stadium should, according to Opta Analyst, return to the second division with 61% during the 2025/26 financial year.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Probability
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
83.3%
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
49.9%
|
3
|
Liverpool
|
40.9%
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
20.5%
|
5
|
Newcastle United
|
17.5%
|
6
|
Manchester United
|
14.7%
|
7
|
Tottenham
|
13.9%
|
8
|
Aston Villa
|
10.9%
|
9
|
Crystal Palace
|
10.2%
|
10
|
Brighton
|
9.6%
|
11
|
Fulham
|
9.7%
|
12
|
West Ham
|
10.2%
|
13
|
Bournemouth
|
9.8%
|
14
|
Everton
|
10.1 %
|
15
|
Brentford
|
9.6%
|
16
|
Wolverhampton
|
11.4%
|
17
|
Nottingham Forest
|
13.9%
|
18
|
Leicester City
|
16.8%
|
19
|
Ipswich Town
|
21.5%
|
20
|
Southampton
|
28.5%
