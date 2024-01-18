Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/18/2024 – 13:39

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, said this Thursday, the 18th, that the announcement about a possible agreement involving the provisional measure to re-encumber the payroll will be made by the head of the ministry, minister Fernando Haddad. According to Durigan, the minister has been talking to Congress leaders so that the “premises” established by the economic team are met.

“Both from the point of view of maintaining the fiscal commitment and also honoring the decisions that Congress took and finding a path that honors both, which is what we did last year,” said Durigan, after meeting with vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and other members of the economic team.

According to the executive secretary, the commitment of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is to reach a solution by the end of January, or at the latest in early February, when work in Congress resumes.

TCU

Regarding the report by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) which points out that the revenues forecast in the 2024 Budget would be overestimated, Durigan said that the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, had already spoken out on the matter earlier and pointed out that the Budget was closed with a balance of income and expenses.

“We are very confident with what we did. All measures were approved last year, the Budget is closed with a balance of income and expenses and this is the action plan”, stated the executive secretary.

Earlier, Tebet denied that this year's Budget was prepared with overestimated revenues.

The minister considered, however, that the budget piece used as a basis proposals that were under analysis in Congress last year and that Planning is carrying out a survey on the final texts approved to finalize the final number.