Palestinian President Abbas’s convoy was attacked and a security guard was killed.

The motorcade of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was attacked. This was reported by CNN Türk, citing alleged footage of the attack.

The video captures the moment when people in bulletproof vests run near the house and grab machine guns from the asphalt. Then they run behind the car and start shooting at unknown people. The exact location of this shootout has not been revealed.

According to Milliyet, a bodyguard was wounded as a result of the attack and did not survive. Responsibility for the incident was claimed by the Sons of Abu Jandel group, which the day before demanded from Abbas that Palestine “attack Israel” within 24 hours.

Abbas’s administration later denied the attack on his motorcade.

Abbas’s own condition was initially unknown. Later source RIA News reported that the Palestinian President was safe and healthy and working in his office in Ramallah.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the video being circulated refers to a confrontation that took place in the Jalazun refugee camp between security forces and a wanted criminal.

Earlier, Abbas met with Blinken and postponed his visit to Russia

Shortly before this, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting of politicians took place in the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

During the negotiations, Abbas told the US Secretary of State about the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that humanitarian aid should be allowed to flow into the strip.

The American Secretary of State, in turn, assured that Washington is striving to create safe conditions for Palestinians and Israelis.

In early November, the Palestinian side also asked to postpone Abbas’s visit to Russia, which was previously scheduled for November 15. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov.

We told them that, of course, we understand these circumstances. Mikhail Bogdanov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Israel and Palestine set conditions for peace talks

At the end of October, the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafez Nofal said that the country’s President Mahmoud Abbas favors at least a temporary stop in hostilities and the opening of roads for humanitarian aid, and then, “if everything is stopped well,” does not rule out negotiations.

However, later, after a meeting between Abbas and Blinken, the ambassador announced the impossibility of peace negotiations because of Israel and the United States. According to him, after the meeting, no positive steps were taken by the countries to resolve the conflict. Nofal explained that Israel is still attacking the Gaza Strip, refusing everything.

The US needs to do something to stop all this, but the Americans are still doing nothing Abdel Hafiz Nofal Ambassador of Palestine to Russia

In turn, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that there will be no humanitarian pause without the return of the hostages held in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used similar rhetoric. He said there would be no ceasefire in the Gaza Strip until the captured Israelis were released. At the same time, according to him, the troops took short pauses, in particular, to let in humanitarian supplies.