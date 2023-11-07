Fake dollars raining down from the curve, but this time Donnarumma had nothing to do with it. It is the protest of the Dortmund fans who, during the interval of the Champions League match against Newcastle, launched petrodollars to protest against football in rich Arabia and an idea of ​​sport based only on business. The initiative started from the hottest corner of Borussia fans, the yellow wall, confirming what has already been happening in Germany for some time. All the German curves are on a collision course with the football of “the powerful” and this time too they have not missed the opportunity to point it out.