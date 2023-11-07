At half-time of the Champions League match against Newcastle here is the Yellow Wall protest
Fake dollars raining down from the curve, but this time Donnarumma had nothing to do with it. It is the protest of the Dortmund fans who, during the interval of the Champions League match against Newcastle, launched petrodollars to protest against football in rich Arabia and an idea of sport based only on business. The initiative started from the hottest corner of Borussia fans, the yellow wall, confirming what has already been happening in Germany for some time. All the German curves are on a collision course with the football of “the powerful” and this time too they have not missed the opportunity to point it out.
The Sudtribune then displayed a banner with photos of Infantino, Al-Khelaifi and Andrea Agnelli: “You don’t care about sport, you only care about money”. A mockery certainly also aimed at English rivals, given that Newcastle is owned by Pif, the Saudi sovereign fund that controls Cristiano Ronaldo’s (Al-Nassr) and Benzema’s (Al-Ittihad) teams at home and is acquiring clubs football on all continents.
