Ciudad Juárez – In August, the number of independent workers registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) rose another 5.6 percent to 3,366 in Ciudad Juárez, adding 186 more than in July, when it reported 3,180, according to the latest official figures released.

Following the reform to Article 146 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), this town had 160 registrations by the month of launch; that is, to date it has grown by 2 thousand percent. In this context, Social Security invited those who work for themselves to register to enjoy the benefits.

He reported that with the incorporation mechanism, all independent workers will be covered by insurance for Sickness and Maternity, Work Risks, Disability and Life, Retirement, Retirement at Advanced Age and Old Age, as well as Daycare and Social Benefits.

Interested parties must register on the IMSS website or in the sub-delegations, and present their Social Security Number, CURP, report their monthly income and occupation, accept

the terms, and with this the system will generate the registration receipt and the capture line for payment.

Payments must be made no later than the 20th of each month, in order to start the insurance on the first day of the following month. From that date, the insured person and his/her legal beneficiaries may register with the assigned Family Medicine Unit and may access coverage.

Information on the benefits of the program, a tutorial, frequently asked questions and a fee calculator can be accessed through the website www.imss.gob.mx/personas-trabajadoras-independientes. For more information, call (800) 623-2323 from Monday to Friday.

In an official statement, the IMSS explained that those people established in Section I of Article 13 of the Social Security Law can join. That is, workers in family industries and independent workers, professionals, small merchants, artisans and other non-salaried workers.