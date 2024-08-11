English football said goodbye to the 2023/24 season with Manchester City as champions for the fourth time in a row, a historic feat that no other team has achieved. The Citizens beat West Ham 3-1 on the final day, sealing a campaign of absolute dominance.
But the excitement doesn’t end there, because the Premier League already has a return date. The 2024/25 season will kick off on August 17, 2024and will run until May 25, 2025. When we talk about August 17, we are referring to the weekend that includes that day. We review the best players of the upcoming competition.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who plays for Arsenal, is valued at 110 million euros.
Lucho Díaz, one of the most unbalanced forwards in the world, could not be missing from this list. From Colombia to the world.
Manchester United are the club that have made the most money in this market, with a total of 116.50 million, followed by Aston Villa (100.85) and Brighton (91.50). So far, the most expensive signing is Lenny Yoro for Manchester United. The transfer figures are 62 million plus 8 in variables to Lille.
Enzo Fernández is already a world and American champion, and he is only 23 years old. He has not yet won the affection of all Chelsea fans, but he has everything to do so.
At just 22 years old, he is coming off a great Premier League performance last season and is one of Chelsea’s most impactful players. He promises to go for more.
Declan Rice, the midfielder for whom Arsenal paid 120 million euros to West Ham, is 25 years old and continues to show superlative levels.
Bukayo Saka, an English footballer who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal FC in the English Premier League, is only 22 years old but it seems like he has been playing for much longer due to his easy adaptation to the best football in the world.
He is the one who runs the orchestra at Manchester City and the Spanish national team. He is 28 years old and is going through the best moment of his career.
Foden had a great performance last season, scoring 17 goals, providing 8 assists and making 60 key passes in 37 games, of which he played 34, as well as displaying high-level football.
The most expensive player in the English league is Erling Haaland, 24 years old and with a market value of 180 million euros, according to his market value.
