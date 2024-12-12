OpenAI’s recent introduction of ChatGPT Pro, priced at $200 per month, marks a milestone in the field of generative AI tools. This plan, which includes access to advanced models such as the new “o1” reasoning system, raises important questions about accessibility, sustainability and the impact its rates could have on users and the industry as a whole.

The cost of ChatGPT Pro responds, at least in part, to the financial pressure of OpenAI, as it faces significant losses despite generating monthly revenues of $300 million. With operating costs that reached 700 thousand per day to maintain AI models. OpenAI seeks to position its new offering as a tool premium for “intensive users”, especially in sectors such as programming, mathematics and legal analysis.

The company defends this price by highlighting the advanced capabilities of “o1 pro mode”, designed for complex tasks that require more time and processing. However, this also highlights a worrying trend: the possibility that access to cutting-edge AI will be reserved exclusively for those who can pay significant fees.

Disruptive technology has historically faced similar dilemmas. Let’s review the example of CorelDRAW, already mentioned in this column: its arrival in the nineties democratized graphic design, but also standardized visual aesthetics by making sophisticated tools more accessible. Now, AI appears to be heading in the opposite direction, limiting more advanced features to those who can absorb high costs.

This move could pave the way for even greater segmentation in access to generative AI. Companies and professionals with big budgets will be able to take advantage of tools like ChatGPT Pro, while academics, entrepreneurs and independent creatives could be relegated to less powerful options. Are we willing to accept that technological progress is measured by the ability to pay rather than its inclusive impact?

Who can pay this price

The value of ChatGPT Pro depends on the user’s profile. Professionals who need complex analysis, companies that handle large volumes of data, or developers who depend on the efficiency of the model to reduce operating costs could justify this investment. However, the question of whether it is “worth it” is not only about cost, but also about frequency of use and direct impact on productivity.

For casual users, students, or even small businesses, the financial barrier is too high, especially when the base GPT model already offers robust functionality. This raises an ethical issue: should access to the best AI performance be restricted by income?

The introduction of ChatGPT Pro invites us to reflect on the future of AI as a public or private good. While technological advances have inherent costs, the balance between business sustainability and social accessibility will be key. In a world where AI is redefining entire sectors, the debate on inclusive pricing cannot be left out of the conversation.

Should OpenAI, as an industry leader, prioritize business models that broaden access rather than concentrate it? Or, on the contrary, is this exclusivity an inevitable reflection of the technological future? These questions not only shape the present of generative AI, but also its legacy.