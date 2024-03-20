The most popular novel in all of Colombia is 'Rigo'. The RCN production has given us chapters full of drama, action and romance. In the next episode 86, we will see Rigoberto Uran receive good news from Mario Santana. He will visit him in the hospital to reveal that he will sign his first contract as a professional on his cycling team. Besides, Michelle He would be planning to go to Europe to meet again with the 'Toro de Urrao'.

On the other hand, Evaristo will open his heart and propose marriage to Berenice, who would end up accepting even though he is the number one enemy of the Urán family. What else will happen in this new episode of 'Rigo', starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán? In this note, we will provide you with a guide so that you can enjoy the RCN series from the comfort of your home and without missing any details.

Watch the preview of chapter 86 of 'Rigo' here

When does chapter 86 of 'Rigo' come out?

Today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, episode 86 of 'Rigo' will air. This impressive production, which has captivated the attention of all of Colombia, focuses on the outstanding career of the renowned cyclist Rigoberto Urán, also known as the 'Toro de Urrao', in reference to his hometown.

The series, released in early October 2023, explores the remarkable career of the athlete, who achieved high recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that filled his country with pride.

What time does episode 86 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 86 of 'Rigo' will be broadcast on the indicated date starting at 8:00 p.m. m. This outstanding production, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, has managed to quickly capture the attention of the public, making it one of the most popular programs in all of Colombia.

In addition, it has positioned itself as one of the most beloved novels in the country, which is why it generated a large volume of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, viewers highlight and debate various aspects of the plot, demonstrating the impact and relevance of fiction among the audience.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers have the opportunity to enjoy 'Rigo' for free through the live broadcast of Canal RCN, as well as on its official Web site. This alternative not only allows you to access the last episode of this successful soap opera, but also offers the possibility of watching all the episodes from the beginning of the series.

The RCN novel 'Rigo' is a success in Colombia. Photo: RCN

On the other hand, the production is available on the Prime Video streaming platform, where users can watch all the episodes of the current season in full. However, unlike the previous option, to access the chapters in this service it is necessary to have a subscription, which implies a monthly payment.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” says the beginning of the official synopsis of ' Rigo'.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” reads the end of the text.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

