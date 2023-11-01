Russian Ambassador to Israel: About 600 Russians are awaiting evacuation from Gaza

About 600 Russian citizens are listed for evacuation from the Gaza Strip. Their removal will begin as soon as the border is opened, the Russian Ambassador to Israel spoke about this, writes RIA News.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry passed information about the Russians who requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip to the authorities of Israel, Egypt and Palestine. The department also continues to work to remove Russian citizens from the conflict zone.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified, the withdrawal of foreign citizens, mainly employees of international structures, through the Rafah border crossing has already begun.

Also on November 1, it became known that Egyptian border guards at the Rafah checkpoint were allowing all foreign citizens from the Palestinian side through, except for Russians. Eyewitnesses note that there are many Russians at the checkpoint, but there is no green corridor for them.

It was clarified that “UN employees, citizens of Jordan, Moldova, Austria and African countries” had already passed through the border crossing, and citizens of the USA, Austria and Moldova, but not Russia, were on the evacuation lists.