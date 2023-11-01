The official acts of the Princess of Asturias continue to arouse great interest among the public. The swearing-in of the Constitution before the Cortes Generales last Tuesday registered, in its simultaneous broadcast on all the channels that offered it, 2.4 million viewers and a share of 69%, according to Barlovento Comunicación. The audience chose to follow such a special event on TVE (on La 1 and Canal 24 Horas), which achieved an audience of 32.5% and led its slot with an advantage of more than 19 points over the next option.

The exact minute of the moment of the swearing-in (at 11:37 a.m.) scored more than 2.6 million unique viewers and a 71.8% screen share. By networks, the broadcast from Congress (11:10 a.m. to 11:43 a.m.) led on La 1 with 27.5%, followed by Antena 3 (13.2%), which opted for a ‘Espejo Público’ special. ; then Telecinco (13%) and its ‘Vamos a ver’ in third position; and La Sexta closed the ranking (6.9%). On Channel 24 Horas it was seen by a 5% share.

See also The US will distribute 500 million antigen tests at home Related news



The monitoring by autonomous communities was uneven, with Madrid (88.2%) as the region where Leonor’s oath was followed the most on television. Spectacular audiences were also recorded in Castilla y León (87.4%), the Balearic Islands (83.7%) and Asturias (81.9%). However, in the Basque Country and Catalonia, territories whose regional presidents were absent from the swearing-in and the birthday events of the heir to the Crown, the broadcast obtained a 61.1% share and 50.5% respectively.

Almost 2.5 million viewers, with a ‘share’ of 69%, followed the official acts of the heir to the Crown

By age, the event had its best numbers among older people (76.1% among those over 65 years old) than among young people aged 13 to 24, where the audience dropped to 30.9%.

Princess Leonor with her father, King Felipe, on Tuesday in Congress.



EP







The month of October has been filled with interventions by the Princess of Asturias at official events that have attracted the attention of the public. Last October 12, in the parade for the National Holiday, with the presence of Leonor and the rest of the Royal Family, TVE shot up its data to 48.4% share and 2,526,000 viewers, its best ‘share’ since 2007. The Princess of Asturias Awards reached 1,265,000 viewers and 15.7% on La 1 and Canal 24 Horas, the best numbers since 2010. Her swearing in of the flag in Zaragoza also stood out, sweeping a 22.3% audience.

Antenna 3, more leader



On the other hand, Antena 3 has achieved two years of uninterrupted leadership in the complicated battle for audiences. With patience, the network hit the nail on the head in October 2021 with programming that attracted new viewers and unseated Telecinco, its great competitor, from first position.

A change in habits among the public that reaches its best moment in 2023: in these 24 months, Atresmedia’s has been the most watched on 80% of the days and it is the television that more than 12 people watch each day, 6 million viewers, according to data released by the communication group itself.

President Pedro Sánchez in ‘El hormiguero’, a program on Antena 3, the leading network.



Efe







October has also been the domain of Antena 3 with a 12.9% screen share, a comfortable lead over TVE’s La 1, which is consolidated with the silver medal (10.4%) and is also the television which grows the most if we compare the monthly data with that of last year (increase of 1.9 points). The third position falls to Telecinco (9.7%) which, despite growing one tenth compared to September, continues to deepen its audience crisis after the radical renewal of its programming which, at the moment, is not working among its most loyal audience. In fact, Mediaset’s main network recorded its worst October in history and fell 2.6 points over the same period in 2022.

Sonsoles against Ana Rosa



By bands, the leadership in the mornings is for La 1 with 11.7% and the ‘late night’ is won by the paid thematic channels (10.6%), according to a report by Dos30′ based on data from Kantar Half.

Antena 3 leads in the rest of the time slots, such as after-dinner (16.2%), afternoon (11.6%) and prime time (13.9%), thanks to the boost of its two star formats: ‘Pasapalabra’ (1,726,000 viewers and 19.7% share) and ‘El hormiguero’ (2,160,000 and 17%). The show presented by Sonsoles Ónega (11.8%) beats Ana Rosa Quintana. But ‘The Promise’ also stands out (12.6%) on the public channel.

The Norway-Spain football match was the most watched broadcast last month with 4,839,000 viewers

In prime time, the viewers’ favorite options are ‘Brothers’ (14.4%), the veteran ‘Cuéntame como paso’ (12.7%), ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ (16.2%), ‘ The Voice’ (19.2%) and ‘Got Talent Spain’ (12.6%).

The men’s team’s qualifying match for the Euro 2024 Norway-Spain on October 15 was crowned the most watched broadcast of the month among the entire television offering, with a 33.1% audience share and 4,839,000 viewers. In news, Antena 3’s (18.6%) beat La 1’s ‘Telediario’ (11.7%) and Telecinco’s (10.8%). At the bottom of the table, La Sexta scored a 6.5% share; Four 5.4% and La 2 2.8%. Linear television consumption recorded an average of 176 minutes per viewer per day in October. Consumption increased by 2.3% compared to September.