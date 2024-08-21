At Gamescom 2024, Microsoft unveiled the release date in the shops of two new All-Digital models of Xbox Series X and S and the Xbox Series of SSD, while opening reservations on the official website.

The White Xbox Series S All-Digital with 1TB SSD will be available in Italy starting from October 15th at the recommended price of 349.99 euros. The October 21st instead it will be the turn of the white Xbox Series X All-Digital 1TB at 499.99 euros and the Xbox Series X Special Edition, characterised by a black colour with green “galaxy-themed” dots for the external body and an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller in the Galaxy Black version and 2TB of storage, at the price of 649.99 euros.