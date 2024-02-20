In collaboration with TgPoste.it

Poste Italiane, through initiatives in the field of Digital Education, is strongly focused on identifying the technologies that are redefining the way we interact, work, learn and play, also helping to transform social and economic dynamics. In a highly digitalized social and professional framework, SEM strategies aim to increase the visibility and recognizability of a website through paid strategies (SEA) or targeted organic positioning (SEO), activities that must be managed in a coordinated manner in order to optimize advertising investments and improve conversion. The keywords integrated into SEO can, for example, be the basis for an advertising campaign aimed at a new target or to consolidate the positioning of the brand, monitoring user behavior thanks to UTM parameters.

Good online visibility can prove crucial to the success of a business activity, synergistically integrating SEO and digital marketing techniques has become the key to consolidating online positioning and expanding the customer base.

The Corporate University's Digital Education project aims to provide users with an overview of technological and digital innovations, through free webinars and multimedia content always available within the web section, such as podcasts, games, infographics and video pills. The activities can be followed on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter through the hashtag #digitaleducation and in the section Instagram stories.