Premierato and doubts of Mattarella, Meloni now evaluates the total reset. Behind the scenes

Yesterday’s words from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella did not go unnoticed at Palazzo Chigi, the Head of State in his message on the importance of democracy and the “no to the absolutism of the majority“, made a clear reference to the awardeda reform that he is forcefully carrying forward Melons. But now – according to what La Repubblica has learned – the Prime Minister he would be starting to doubt of everything. And also on the “mother of all reforms“the leader of FdI is worried (not sorry), fears missing the target and unite his opponents. He claims in private that he feels the Quirinale is hostile to the constitutional bill (and yesterday he would have drawn – they report – a new, clear confirmation of this). He’s afraid of crashing in the referendumwithout even bringing home what he dreamed of: a Absolute presidentialismwhich gives even more power to those in command.

Meloni – continues La Repubblica – will continue to publicly say that everything is going well (at least until he decides what to do). He imagines course corrections to free himself from the grip. Without ruling out any scenario, in these hours. Including that of a reset: early elections, new popular legitimacy and, only at that point, a presidential reform without any more obstacles along the way. Meloni has therefore returned in recent days to imagine a new beginning.

Could be it is advisable to bring forward the elections and approve only after the presidentialism, which would in any case be followed by the referendum passage (also because, if the reform fails, it would still be the next Parliament that choose Mattarella’s successorand the right is aiming at it). It is a road that presents risks huge. It would mean forcing the hand to get out of the corner. A new relaunch. The doubt remains: tactical threat or genuine desire for redemption? Maybe both. It also weighs isolation at a European level.