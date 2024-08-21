Chihuahua, Chih.- Sebastián Iván OR and José Antonio OR were brought to trial for their possible participation in criminal acts, in which Yahir GL and Irving Alonso PH were also involved, who were also linked in recent days to the murder of ‘Juana Gallo’.

In this case, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has not yet presented any progress in the investigation.

Sebastián Iván OR is accused of the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty, qualified homicide and attempted qualified homicide, committed on May 1, 2024 in a home in the Cerrada Tandilia Subdivision.

To hear José Antonio OR’s part for the crimes of aggravated deprivation of liberty, qualified homicide and aggravated robbery, committed against a victim on June 10, 2024, in El Sauz, municipality of Chihuahua.

Unofficial sources from the FGE indicated that José Yahir GL and Irving Alonso PH would be involved in the murder of three people outside the ‘Juana Gallo’ bar, and that with these two people there would be five involved so far.

Initially, Kevin MS, 23, César Manuel CO and Irving Avisai RV were identified as the alleged perpetrators of the murder of Lizbeth and Edgar Molina Reyes, as well as Alberto Martínez Ortega.

The latter were killed on July 28 in a shopping mall located on the De la Juventud ring road.

José Yahir GL and Irving Alonso PH were charged with the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted homicide in events that occurred on May 1, 2024.

According to the narrative of the events, the defendants were initially arrested for crimes against health in the municipality of Camargo and on August 2, the arrest warrant was served on them.

They appeared as the probable responsible parties for the death of a man and for leaving another dead in a house in the Cerrada Tandilia subdivision, in the north of the city.

According to the ministerial investigation, the events occurred on May 1, 2024, when the victims were tortured and injured with sharp weapons. One of them died and the other managed to survive, despite having at least 30 wounds in the chest and neck.

They also reported that they had previously threatened the victims with firearms in order to deprive them of their freedom in the Ejido Agrícola Francisco Villa neighborhood.

Although these two people were brought forward for incidents isolated to the assault outside the shopping mall on the De la Juventud ring road, it was revealed at the hearing that they were also members of the criminal group ‘La Empresa’.

As a result, authorities confirmed that they do have some connection to this incident and that they were even inside a safe house and that they were also in charge of destroying the weapons.

They also later fled to Camargo to try to hide, trying to evade justice.

However, they were arrested and placed at the disposal of the police.

So far, the Prosecutor’s Office has not made any progress in the investigation of this homicide, nor has it reported whether there is a possibility that other people were involved.

Sebastián Iván OR and José Antonio OR participated in criminal acts in which José Yahir GL and Irving Alonso PH were involved, who had also been linked to the attack on ‘Juana Gallo’