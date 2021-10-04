Honda showed for the first time the Civic Type R version 2022, dressed in the official ‘disguised’ livery, and thus kicked off the performance development program for a car that, as always, promises fun and pride for those who drive it. The Japanese brand has released a very short press release (barely a line) to say that the new version of the model will be introduced on the market in 2022. The development, in fact, has already started: but only now Honda is ready to put its new Type R on track at the Nurburgring.

In the photos shown by Honda you can already see Brembo brakes and Michelin Pilot 4 Sport tires. The rear wing appears flatter and simplified, and dominates a rear part completely different from the last version of the Type R. Including the exhausts: in the past the three central elements differed from each other, with the exteriors larger than the central one. Now it’s the opposite, with the larger diameter ‘in the middle’ drain. The front is also cleaner, but the air intakes are still hidden under the camouflage, which should be equally distinctive compared to the previous version.

After all, just like the new ‘civilian’ Civic, the sports version will have a significantly less complex design than in the past. Regarding the technical specifications, Honda remains a mouth sewn, but it is known that the Type R will arrive on the list with only the manual gearbox. As for the engine, the Type R could be the last Honda model in Europe to feature a ‘pure’ petrol engine, without hybridization. An increase in power also seems likely, based on a 2-liter with front-wheel drive. Otherwise, some rumors have spoken in the recent past of a 400 horsepower light hybrid. Now, however, Honda will focus on tests on the German circuit, in order to refine the driving style and performance that will have to be ‘improvements’ compared to the previous models.