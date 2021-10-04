fromJennifer Lanzinger conclude

It was an eerie moment captured by a Spanish TV camera. The volcanic eruption on La Palma is again causing bad fears of the experts.

La Palma – The Canary Island of La Palma does not come to rest, lava is still emerging. Countless houses have already been destroyed and many people had to be brought to safety. However, live cameras on Spanish television captured an eerie silence on Monday, and the volcano fell silent for a short time. But the calm was short-lived.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: Live camera captures a ghostly moment – experts fear bad things

As reported by the dpa, the ghostly and surprising silence lasted around two and a half hours on Monday. In the live broadcast of Spanish television, only dogs barking, car horns in the distance and chirping birds could be heard. But only a short time later the calm was over again, with a rumble and hiss the next outbreak was already announced.

The volcano has been spraying its lava since September 19, and the boiling hot lava flows make their way to the sea. Like the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Monday, the lava only has to travel around 800 meters to the sea. But if the lava flow should actually eat its way to the sea, experts fear bad things.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: when does the lava hit the sea?

The authorities had already decided on a curfew for several villages on Monday, and people should keep windows and doors closed. The experts fear that if the lava, which is around 1000 degrees Celsius, should flow into the salty sea water, poisonous vapors containing hydrochloric acid could form. This is reported by the Spanish TV broadcaster RTVE, among others.

The lava flow, which is up to 600 meters wide, buried a church tower under it on Sunday, tourists from Germany had already reported about dramatic moments last week. However, there have been no people in the endangered areas for days. Air traffic to the island was suspended again on Monday. As the dpa explains with reference to the airline Binter, safe operation cannot currently be guaranteed. Alternatively, travelers could switch to ferries to Tenerife and take a plane from there. However, there were long queues in front of the ferries.

