The Battlefield series is officially back: Battlefield 7 has been partially officially presented through the publication of a first official image of the game, which reveals some interesting information about it.

Further information has been provided released directly by the developerswho have released a series of interesting statements that we report below.

Let’s start by saying that the first official promotional image of Battlefield 7 suggests that the game will be set in modern times: Vince Zampellahead of Respawn Entertainment and General Manager of EA Studios, confirmed the theory in an interview with IGN.

“I mean, if you look back at the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it was Battlefield 3… Battlefield 4, where everything was modern. I think we need to go back to the core of what Battlefield is and do it incredibly well, and then we’ll see how it plays out. Battlefield 2042 was not to everyone’s likingbut you have to try. It didn’t work. It wasn’t right. Specialists aren’t coming back. Classes are the heart of Battlefield and we’re coming back.”

Zampella also pointed out that EA would be happy to bring its new productwith release scheduled for 2025, also on Nintendo Switch 2back at the center of a series of persistent rumors that we reported in a recent dedicated article.