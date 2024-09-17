Capcom has released a chunky update for Dragon’s Dogma 2, which adds a number of features, including a new casual mode.

This casual mode has reduced inn fees and also cut the cost of Ferrystones, while players will now expend less stamina when dashing outside of battle. Also, a notable boon: when playing in casual mode, Pawns will recover from the dreaded Dragonsplague without that devastating calamity occurring. This is even if a Pawn’s symptoms progress to a terminal stage, Capcom said.



In addition to the casual mode, Capcom has also added a number of adjustments to Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Vocations. For example, Capcom has increased Strength for all Fighter weapons and has reduced weight of the Archer items such as Explosive Arrow, Drenching Arrow, Tarring Arrow, and Blighting Arrow.

There are also a large number of fixes across the board for the player, NPCs, Pawns, enemies, quests, equipment and more. Now, players should no longer notice their leg armor stretching “unnaturally” (which I can’t say ever happened to me, but kind of curious now).

Elsewhere, Capcom noted this patch makes further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations. This means frame rates in areas with a lot of NPCs bustling about, such as town centers, should be improved.

This Dragon’s Dogma 2 update is available now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam. You can check out the full patch notes via Capcom here.



Image credit: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a hit for Capcom, with the game selling 2.5m copies in less than two weeks after its release. Back in April, the company actually revised its full-year earnings forecast following this success, combined with the success of its other popular releases over the last year.

The game is “a huge improvement over the original, and a captivating journey from beginning to end,” reads Eurogamer’s five star Dragon’s Dogma 2 review.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the already announced games set to receive a PS5 Pro Enhanced patch upgrade, when the PlayStation 5 Pro makes its debut this November.