The challenge of reaching Europe again has been distorted along the way, based on chaining bad results a Girona that this Monday faces a crucial duel, in the Catalan derby against Espanyol, to seal as soon as possible the new objective of the season: permanence.

Míchel shares that current sensations are not “to fight for Europe”, something that their pupils must “win in the field.” In this way, the Gironins coach has recognized that they “need to win” to fight to “continue in First.”

The Madrid says that Arthur is already “prepared to play as a starter”

The Blanc–Vermell coach explained that the costumes requires a “as soon as possible” victory and make a good game “encouragement” because with a victory “things will be seen otherwise.” It is a “very, very important” match for Girona for the classification and its situation.

He also stressed that to win the Girona will need to make “a great game” to win because it will be “a difficult game against a rival who is in a very good time.”





Roberto Rodríguez

Espanyol, according to Míchel, is “an aggressive team without the ball” that has “improved” and that treasures a “very good transition” that makes it “very dangerous when you can run.” Thus, it will be “very important” to have “the government and control” of the party and in this sense the Madrid coach has explained that Arthur Melo is already “prepared to play as a starter.”

Míchel, in addition, has reiterated that he has “a lot of confidence” in the team and in his way of doing things because if Girona gives his best version he is able to win “any rival.” The Girona coach has opened the press conference with a message of encouragement for Barcelona and the family of doctor Carles Miñarro, who died this Saturday.