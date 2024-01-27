by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris object of desire

Landau Norris he should have been one of the drivers on every team's notebook in 2025. In that year the contractual link binding him to McLaren expired. However, aware of the driver's value, he has protected him beyond 2025, and will therefore have a young and talented pairing with Norris-Piastri until at least 2026.

The renewal of a contract that is not urgently expiring is characteristic of a team like McLaren, which is good at planning and anticipating. But it may also indicate a response to the court that Norris himself received. In Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has already expressed words of esteem for the Briton (such as “Such a great driver Lando” stated in a radio team in Austria in 2021). Red Bull tried and for some Ferrari should have tried too, before Charles Leclerc's renewal.

Brown's words

Chief executive Zak Brown admitted that McLaren did everything to keep its jewel in Woking: “We cannot control external approaches. Whether it's employees, drivers or sponsors, our job is to look after them and make sure they want to stay at McLaren“, these are the words of the Californian reported by Speedcafe.

“I tend to focus on making sure McLaren has the best possible environment, because you can't control the external approaches to these various people“, he continued. “I'm very confident in the relationship we have with Lando. I know he's very excited about this year and was very impressed with what he saw in the second half of 2023.“.