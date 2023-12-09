New York is one of the most visited cities in USA. It is a metropolis full of attractions, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Fifth Avenue, as well as an interesting nightlife, first-class gastronomy and activities for all tastes. But a new way to know and fall in love with the Big Apple, an experience not suitable for the faint of heart that takes tourists to the sky.

One of the most emblematic buildings in the city is the Rockefeller Center which has a new attraction called “Top of the Rock: The Beam”, located on the 69th floor, a great opportunity to see the city from above and recreate one of the most iconic images of NY.

In this experience, people have to climb a beam that elevates them 12 feet above the observation platform of the Rockefeller Plaza and then rotate 180 degrees so that people can have a privileged view of areas such as Central Park.

The idea of ​​this attraction is that people can recreate one of the most emblematic photographs that went around the world and was published for the first time in the New York Herald Tribube in 1932. It is called “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper”, which shows 11 blacksmiths eating while sitting on a steel beam more than 800 feet above the ground, an image that It was taken as an advertising capture during the construction of the 69th floor of the building 30 Rock.

Access to The Beam It has a price of US$25 in addition to the entrance cost, which is between US$34 and US$55 depending on whether it is for minors between 6 and 12 years old, adults or retired people. Children up to 5 years old enter for free and tickets can be purchased from the website of Rockefeller Center. It is important to mention that visitors are secured to the beam with a safety belt and that the attraction is designed to hold up to seven people.

The Beam at Rockefeller Center is not just an experience to look at New York from above

Although the most interesting attraction of Top of the Rock: The Beam is the possibility of observing the Big Apple from above, is not the only reason to visit this attraction, as it also gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a gastronomic option at The Weather Room.

Everyone knows that in this era NY It has low temperatures and after being able to admire it from above and take the best photographs, there is nothing better than a hot chocolate and some food to warm up.

And soon visitors will have one more option, as another experience called Sky Lift is scheduled to open in 2024, which will be available on the 70th floor and will lift those who dare 30 feet above the highest ceiling on a circular glass platform. . This plan will also include a new Mezzanine level where the history of the Rockefeller through interactive exhibits, digital models and other immersive technologies.